The infighting in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is lingering on

The aftermath of the just-ended 10th National Youth and Women’s conference has further divided the party

Two national officers, the National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi and National Youth Organiser have since the polls ended being throwing subtle digs and jabs at each other

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Deep cracks have begun emerging in the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The infighting which was expected to die down with the just-ended 10th National Youth and Women’s Conference has gone up a notch higher.

L-R: NDC National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi and NDC National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo Image Credit: @yesmeen.tetteh.9

Source: Facebook

Sammy Gyamfi and Opare Addo At Each Other's Throats As Deep Cracks Emerge In NDC

Two of the party’s national officers, National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi and National Youth Organiser George Opare Addo have since the aftermath of the polls been throwing subtle jabs and digs at each other through mainstream media interviews and social media posts.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The rift between the two is said to have occurred after Sammy Gyamfi openly chose and campaigned for Brogya Genfi over the incumbent national youth organizer.

Sammy Gyamfi Threatens To Meet Opare Addo Boot For Boot

Despite winning the elections, Opare Addo who appears peeved by Sammy’s decision has seized each opportunity on air to slam him.

This has infuriated Sammy who has cautioned Opare Addo to desist from lies he spews about him.

In a Twitter post, he said he’ll respond accordingly to the lies being peddled by the NDC’s national youth organiser.

“At the right time, you will get a befitting response to all the lies and gibberish you have been spewing since yesterday.”

NDC Elections: Hanna Bissiw, Opare Addo Retained as Women's and Youth Organisers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghanaian legislator, Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw, had been retained as the National Women’s Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The former Member of Parliament for Tano South garnered 433 votes to clinch victory over her fiercest opponent Margaret Ansei who polled 362 of the votes cast during the NDC Youth and Women Conference held at the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana on Saturday.

George Opare Addo, popularly known as Pablo, was also retained as the National Youth Organiser. He received 533 votes to triumph over his fiercest contender Brogya Genfi who polled 508 votes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh