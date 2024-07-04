Mohammed Kudus Visits School In Tema, Advises And Plays Basket Ball With Students: "Down To Earth"
- A video of Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus bonding with students at a school in Tema has surfaced online
- The renowned player paid a courtesy call on students and teachers of the St Nicholas Charity Preparatory School in Tema
- Netizens who saw the video were impressed and took to the comment section to express their views
Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus has earned an enviable reputation after visiting students and teachers of the St Nicholas Charity Preparatory School in Tema.
The renowned player took time off his busy schedule to spend time with the school children and their teachers.
During his visit, Kudus inspired the students with inspirational talks and played some games with them.
He advised the kids to take their schoolwork seriously while encouraging teachers to keep up their good work.
With the guidance of some teachers, Mohammed Kudus was sighted in a video touring the school compound.
He climaxed his visit by displaying his basketball prowess at the school's basketball court.
Both students and teachers were delighted to receive the renowned Ghanaian player and gave him a rousing welcome.
Netizens react to video of Mohammed Kudus visiting students in Tema
Netizens who saw the post were impressed by Mohammed Kudus' visit and took to the comment section to hail the player for advising the students.
@JosephOwusu wrote:
"God will continue to bless him."
@KhobbieJhones
"Good one."
@omarafful1991
"Awesome."
@1realNkwa
"Awww."
