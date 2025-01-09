Jordeen Buckley, the girlfriend of Ghana star Antoine Semenyo, celebrated the striker on his 25th birthday

The AFC Bournemouth striker observed the day with friends and family at a pub in England on Tuesday

Semenyo, who is on the radar of English giants Liverpool, has been in fantastic form for the Cherries this season

Ghana and AFC Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo celebrated his 25th birthday with friends, family and loved ones at a beautiful event in England.

The Black Stars forward was joined by his girlfriend, Jordeen Buckley, as they observed the special day together.

Semenyo received well-wishes and messages from his millions of followers on social media and his club. The Black Stars' official handle on X also celebrated the striker.

However, in a video shared on social media, his girlfriend, Jordeen, shared how much she loved the footballer and wished him success in his career.

She posted on TikTok with a heartwarming video: "Happy 25th birthday babe."

Also in attendance at his birthday celebration were his brothers and friends. Semenyo was spotted performing a song during the celebrations. He later cut the cake for his birthday, sparking celebrations from loved ones.

Semenyo and Jordeen have been together for a while now and seem to take their relationship very seriously, posting personal content on social media. Jordeen attends most of the striker's games in the Premier League and was at Vitality Park when Semenyo scored as the Cherries defeated champions Manchester City.

Semenyo is having a fine season with Bournemouth, having already netted five goals and delivered two assists in the English Premier League this season.

Liverpool reignite interest in Semenyo

With the January transfer window officially opened, the 25-year-old has once again emerged as a target for the Premier League leaders, Liverpool.

Semenyo is reported to be the long-term replacement for Reds talisman Mohamed Salah, who is a foot away from leaving the club in the summer. Salah has only six months remaining on his current deal and has yet to sign a contract extension.

Meanwhile, Arne Slot also sees Semenyo as a quick fix for injured Italian forward Federico Chiesa, who has been out since October.

The former European champions will, however, face competition from in-form Newcastle United, who want to beef up their squad for the rest of the campaign by signing the Ghana international.

The England-born striker decided to represent Ghana in 2022 and was a member of the Black Stars at the World Cup in Qatar and the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast last year.

