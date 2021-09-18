- Trained horses are being used at zebra crossings by the police service

- The Ghana Police Service says the move is to protect pedestrians, especially students

- The Mounted Squadron Unit is manning these horses

The Ghana Police Service uses trained horses as a street-crossing guide for school children and other pedestrians.

The Mounted Squadron Unit mans these trained horses, a component of the Community Engagement Policing Initiative by the current Police Administration to achieve its intended goals.

Ghana Police now uses trained horses for zebra-crossings; "but fix faulty traffic lights" - Ghanaians chide (Photo: Ghana Police Service)

Source: Facebook

It follows the increase in road crashes in the country. Even though zebra-crossings are effective in Ghana, faulty traffic lights and guards have left the security of pedestrians highly risky.

"The patrols have provided the Police with a lot of crime-related intelligence. They have also deepened Police visibility and facilitated Police-public interactions," the Ghana Police Service has revealed.

Fighting crime

The Inspector-General of Police believes the horse-patrols will provide security in a friendly and interactive manner.

Speaking on behalf of the IGP, the Director-General National Patrols Department (NPD), COP Mr.Yaagy Akuribah, advised troopers detailed for such duties to demonstrate professionalism in all aspects of their work for excellent services.

He also stated that troopers should assist in building trust and public confidence within the communities since they are among the first point of call when it comes to security.

Even though the initiative has been lauded, some are calling for the police to consider repairing faulty traffic lights to aid safe pedestrian crossings.

