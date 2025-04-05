Vinicius Junior became the subject of online criticism after he endured another ill-luck from the penalty spot

Having missed from 12 yards against Atletico Madrid earlier in the season, Vini spurned his chance versus Valencia

Nonetheless, he will redeem himself in the second half to draw his side level in a keenly contested clash

Real Madrid’s clash against Valencia at the Santiago Bernabéu took an early twist when Kylian Mbappé was brought down in the box by Cesar Tarrega, offering the home side a golden opportunity to seize control just 11 minutes into the encounter.

But what should have been a momentum-shifting moment for Los Blancos turned into a catalyst for frustration among fans.

Vinicius Junior missed a crucial penalty against Valencia in La Liga. Photo credit: Soccrates Images/Getty and @thescreenlad/X.

Vinicius misses golden chance from the penalty spot

Instead of Mbappé—who had clinically dispatched a penalty just days earlier against Leganés—Vinicius Jr stepped up.

The Brazilian winger, who has struggled for rhythm this season after finishing runner-up to Rodri in the 2024 Ballon d'Or Awards, took responsibility from 12 yards but failed to deliver.

His tame effort was read perfectly by Valencia’s Georgian shot-stopper, Giorgi Mamardashvili, who dived to his left to deny the 24-year-old.

The costly miss proved even more damaging just moments later.

Vinicius punished instantly after penalty miss

As Real Madrid attempted to regroup from the squandered opportunity, Guinean international Mouctar Diakhaby rose highest to meet a corner kick, powering home a header that left Andriy Lunin rooted.

Within the span of two minutes, Madrid went from potentially leading to trailing—a psychological blow compounded by poor execution in both boxes.

Vinicius faces backlash after penalty miss

The 24-year-old became the subject of intense criticism from the club’s global fanbase.

Supporters voiced their displeasure across social media platforms, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), with many questioning the decision to allow him take the spot-kick over more proven alternatives. YEN.com.gh sampled some of the most impassioned reactions:

@RMFC_Theo fumed:

"We have a guy that was scoring pens in the WC final why is Vini taking them?"

@DuongOnChain urged:

"Please never let Vini take pen again."

@footyfanatico posted:

"OMG! This guy needs to stop taking penalties."

@Rmfc_Luke pleaded:

"Just never let him take the penalty, please, for the love of God."

@Halcon8R criticised:

"Always taking nonsense penalties."

@itskdofficial concluded:

"Sighs! Please, from now on let Mbappé or Valverde take the pens."

