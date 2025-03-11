The Mahama administration will present its first budget to Ghanaians with stakeholders expecting announcements that will ease the tax burden and drive economic growth.

A recent KPMG survey painted a fair picture of the most desired outcome from the Mahama government's first budget - reduced taxes.

The pre-budget survey noted that over 50% of businesses are calling for the removal of the electronic transfer levy and the COVID-19 levy.

This desire was reflected in the expectations of key business players that YEN.com.gh spoke to.

David Amoateng, the President of the Traders Advocacy Group, said the scrapping of taxes considered to be nuisance was non negotiable

"We counted 22 different taxes and levies at the port so all these things have to be taken care of."

The Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association, Samson Asaki Awingobit, is hoping much more that the electronic transfer levy is scrapped.

He called for the rationalisation of taxes and even called for reductions in the value added tax as well as a fixer duty rate for importers.

Awingobit was also very bullish about the budget leaving smiles on various business stakeholders.

"We have confidence that [the finance minister], who is well versed with the Economy and well versed in fiscal policy, will do a good job and abolish the nuisance taxes that we have been calling for successive taxes.”

In line with Awingobit's sentiment, the KPMG surged noted that 80% of respondents were confident that the new government’s policies in the 2025 budget will drive economic recovery.

This optimism is largely based on anticipated tax relief and the successful rollout of the 24-hour economy. The government as already assured that the electronic transfer levy and the betting tax are in line to be scrapped in the budget.

What has the finance minister been saying?

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson has reminded that Ghana's financial situation remains precarious.

He stressed that the economy was still in distress, echoing a similar caution from when he was vetted for the finance ministry portfolio.

Speaking on an X Space on March 9, Forson assured that the government was committed commited to implementing policies that will foster economic stability.

“What we can do is to put together a framework where there will be a stable exchange rate, stable inflation, and a stable economy."

An applied economist and policy analyst, Alfred Appiah, outlined some key areas he will be eying when the budget is eventually presented.

He cited the projected fiscal deficit and how it compares to prior years as an area of interest.

"That would suggest to me how fiscally disciplined the government intends to be."

Appiah also noted that he will be comparing the compensation budget to previous years particularly in areas like the government machinery.

For example, how has the purported leaner government reflected in compensation and how much is the country saving, the analyst noted.

With some major taxes expected to be scrapped in the budget, Appiah reminded that there will be a big hole that needs filling.

This has led some analysts to believe the Mahama administration's first budget will deliver significant spending cuts, per Bloomberg reports.

"I will be looking at how government intends to make up the gap created from scraping taxes and also fund its own campaign promises," said Appiah.

"Since government is planning to scrap taxes and still invest in projects, there’s a chance that it may overstate revenue to signal that all is well."

The spectre of dumsor and an energy crisis

With the talk of taxes and spending cuts, it is easy to forget that the government is also dealing with significant power challenges.

Karikari Kwagyan Achireko, the director of Corporate Strategy at the Africa Sustainable Energy Centre noted that mounting debts, fuel supply constraints, and inefficiencies within state-owned entities such as the Electricity Company of Ghana have placed the sector in crisis mode.

"Ghana’s energy sector is in deep financial distress, with an annual shortfall projected to reach $2.2 billion in 2025," Achireko noted.

He is concerned that if urgent interventions are not taken, the cumulative financial deficit could exceed $9 billion by 2026.

Achireko indicated that he is expecting the budget to introduce financial restructuring measures, including enhancing the Electricity Company of Ghana’s revenue collection.

"Without a financial restructuring plan, Ghana risks falling into a cycle of perpetual bailouts, as seen with $2.1 billion in government transfers to the sector in 2023 and 2024."

