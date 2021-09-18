The Ghana Education Service(GES) has interdicted the headmistress of the Aburi Girls Senior High School at Aburi in the Eastern region.

The interdiction of Mrs. Alice Prempeh-Fordjour has left parents of students of the school least enthused about the decision taken by the GES.

The parents and guardians have, therefore, started agitations to get Mrs. Prempeh-Fordjour reinstated as they consider the decision rash and uninformed.

According to a report filed by 3news, she was interdicted because of charging illegal fees including teacher motivation fees from final year students.

Some parents claimed that the decision was solely taken by the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) and the headmistress cannot be held responsible for that.

The parents said a similar move was halted last year after some unidentified parents reported the matter to the GES.

More soon...

Source: Yen.com.gh