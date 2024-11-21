A video of a young Nigerian boy sharing his candid comparison between his country and Ghana countries has sparked controversy online

In the video, the young man, known as Onurode Salim, said Ghana was better than Nigerian

He made these remarks while soaking to a social media content creator, in an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh

A Nigerian boy who relocated to Ghana recently has opened up about his life in the neighbouring West African country.

The young man, known as Onurode Salim, suggested that he had seen some improvement in his life since moving to Ghana in search of greener pastures.

A Nigerian boy praises Ghana after comparing it to Nigeria during an interview with a content creator. Photo credit: @ghanathejoy/TikTok.

Sharing his experience after barely six months in the country, the Nigerian boy boldly claimed that Ghana was better than his country of birth.

Onurode Salim placed his comparison on parameters such as steady power supply, exchange rate, general infrastructure and cuisine.

"Ghana is the best compared to Nigeria. Theur currency, their food....I also love their lights. The lights steady,|" he said.

The young man, who suggested he travelled to Ghana to join his brother, shared these bold but candid views while interacting with a Ghanaian content creator. @ghanathejoy.

Onurode Salim's interview goes viral

Onurode Salim's interview went viral on TikTok, sparking a banter between Ghanaians and Nigerians on social media.

"Ghana currency? hmm do you know Napo?"

@ZEUS(GOD OF THUNDER) replied:

"Check your the top 10 best currency in Africa and u will know."

@samuelogonna418 also said:

"See head even though ghana money pass Nigeria own but things cheap for Nigeria pass Ghana."

@NaNa Poku commented:

"The way Ghana and Nigeria are behaving on this app as if Togo and Benin doesn't exist."

@Joeguy84 also commented:

"Ghana will always be the best in Africa we are far ahead of Nigeria million times."

Nigerian lady vows never to return home

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian lady in Ghana vowed never to go back to her country.

Cynthia Nich said she was enjoying her new life in Ghana and did not see the need to return home.

She suggested that her life had improved significantly since relocating to the country a few months back.

