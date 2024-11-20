The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority has seized more than 50 pistols, magazines and ammunition at the Tema Port

The contraband goods had arrived in three suitcases concealed in a 40-foot container at the port's Golden Jubilee Terminal

According to Brigadier Ayorrogo, the importers had told the port that the container contained vehicles

The Ghana Revenue Authority’s Customs Division has intercepted 53 pistols (side arms), 74 magazines, 65 pieces of live ammunition and a PC holster at the Tema Port.

The imports were seized at the port's Golden Jubilee Terminal, and the importers (suspects) were arrested and transferred to the Marine and Railway Police Station, Tema, to assist in investigations.

The GRA's Customs Division says the ammunition and firearms were kept in three different suitcases in a 40-foot container.

The Commissioner of Customs, Brigadier Zibrim Ayorrogo, told reporters on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, that the items were intercepted on Monday, November 4, in a 40-foot container with identification number MEDU4496951.

The owners of the container had allegedly declared that it contained vehicles and personal effects at the port.

The weapons were imported from the United States of America.

The Brigadier stated that following the in three different suitcases, the customs examination team immediately notified the Ghana Revenue Authority’s (GRA) Intelligence and Investigations Unit and the Customs Division’s Prentive Unit of the incident.

Personnel from the notified teams arrived at the scene and confirmed the discovery.

The firearms, magazines and live ammunition were seized, and all other items within the container were thoroughly checked and detained for further investigation.

The suspects on site, the agent and the consignee’s representative were arrested and interrogated about the seized items before being transferred to the Marine Police Station.

