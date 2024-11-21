Amaare has been selected to perform at the 2025 Afrochella Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club in California

The singer would become the first Ghanaian artiste to perform at the prestigious event on April 13 and 20, 2025

The announcement of Amaarae's Coachella performance triggered excitement among many Ghanaians online

American-Ghanaian singer and songwriter Ama Serwah Genfi, popularly known as Amaarae, will perform at Coachella on April 13 and April 20, 2025.

The Angels In Tibet crooner has had an outstanding 2024. She performed at the Roskilde festival in Denmark.

She was selected to perform with American rapper and actor Childish Gambino on his New World tour and collaborated with him on his Bando Stone & The New World album.

In July, Amaarae also became the first female Ghanaian musician to gain over a billion streams on all major music streaming platforms.

Amaare to perform at 2025 Coachella

In an Instagram post, Coachella announced that Amaarae had been selected among a star-studded list of international artistes for the 2025 edition of the annual prestigious music festival, attracting a large audience worldwide.

The talented singer's appearance at Coachella would put her in the music history books as the first Ghanaian artiste to perform at the event.

Amaare will share the same stage as rapper Travis Scott, Post Malone, Missy Elliott, Megan Thee Stallion, South African sensation Tyla, Ty Dolla Sign, T-Pain, and Nigeria's Rema.

The 2025 Coachella Music Festival will be held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, from April 11 to April 20. Ticket presales will begin on Friday, November 22, 2024.

Ghanaians excited over Amaarae's Coachella performance

The announcement of Amaarae's Coachella performance triggered excitement among Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

Amaarae laments lack of support from Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh also reported that Amaarae discussed hostility she faced from Ghanaians after returning to the country.

The singer claimed that she receives unnecessary hate from Ghanaians because she is a woman who is bold and expressive.

Amaarae noted that her character and personality scared many people not used to seeing women like her in the industry.

