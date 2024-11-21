Portugal and Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has confidently revealed how long he expects to live

In a highly- anticipated interview with Mr Beast, Ronaldo shared his life expectancy with the American YouTuber

The interview, published on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's YouTube channel, reached 1 million views in just 30 minutes

Cristiano Ronaldo recently opened up about his life and ambitions during a candid conversation with renowned YouTube creator MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson.

The session, shared on Ronaldo’s YouTube channel, was part of a collaboration titled "I Meet Mr Beast To Break The Internet," in which the five-time Ballon d’Or winner engaged in a lively discussion covering various topics.

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared his life expectancy with American YouTuber Mr Beast. Photo by Octavio Passos.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo meets Mr Beast

This unexpected crossover between football’s all-time leading scorer and one of YouTube’s biggest names created significant online excitement.

The exchange not only gave fans a glimpse into Ronaldo’s personality but also saw MrBeast sharing tips on how the Portuguese superstar could elevate his online presence.

Ronaldo speaks about longevity

In a light-hearted moment during their chat, Mr Beast joked about Ronaldo's age and his proximity to life's latter stages.

Responding with his trademark confidence, the Al-Nassr captain stated his aspiration to live to 100 years, as cited by Diario AS.

Considering his disciplined approach to health and fitness, achieving such a milestone seems plausible.

Ronaldo's unwavering commitment to physical well-being and longevity has already set him apart as one of the most durable athletes in the history of sport.

What's next for Ronaldo?

On the pitch, Ronaldo’s focus shifts back to Al-Nassr as the Saudi Pro League resumes following the year’s final international break.

According to Sports Mole, the 39-year-old forward will lead his side against Al Qadsiyah on Friday, November 22, aiming to keep pace with title rivals Al Hilal and Al Ittihad.

Ballon d'Or winner criticised over CR7 comments

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh highlighted Manchester City star Rodri's contentious remarks about the enduring GOAT debate.

The Spanish midfielder suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo lacks the innate talent possessed by Lionel Messi, igniting heated discussions among football enthusiasts.

Despite Messi's historic World Cup victory in 2022, the debate over football's greatest player continues to divide fans.

