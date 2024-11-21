Shatta Wale, in a post on X, hinted at buying a new Rolls Royce to add to his already impressive collection of cars

In the post, the dancehall artist told his fans to remember the statement, indicating his resolve to acquire the luxury ride

Shatta Wale recently added a Lamborghini Urus to his collection, which includes a Mercedes-Benz and a Range Rover

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has hinted at adding a Rolls Royce to his growing collection of luxury cars.

Shatta Wale hints at buying a brand-new Rolls Royce on social media. Photo source: shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

The Ghanaian dancehall artiste made the announcement in a post on X (formerly Twitter), where he suggested fans take note of his plan to acquire the luxury vehicle.

In the post, he wrote:

"Small Time all of you go call me Mr Nii Royce🚘 … save this tweet !!!"

The Rolls Royce would join an impressive lineup of cars the musician already owns, including a Lamborghini Urus, a Cadillac Escalade, a Mercedes-Benz, and a Range Rover.

The artist recently purchased a Lamborghini Urus, further solidifying his reputation as one of Ghana's most extravagant celebrities.

Known for his love of high-end vehicles, Shatta Wale frequently shows off his collection as a symbol of his success in the music scene.

Shatta Wale's Rolls Royce plan excites fans

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

FaizMahama74217 said:

"Big done no need to save it because when u say it u do it pah pah pah pah."

Demaco_23 wrote:

"😂😂😂my boss go wan carry another heat come."

sog_nyame said:

"Godfather we believe you."

issahhamza0248 said:

" bookmark this king 🤴 and I believe in you always @shattawalegh I love you.❤️"

CiqaBa commented:

"After Mr Nii Royce then next go be Nii Jet ✈️ keep winning Ga Mantse."

Shatta Wale reflects on his success

Shatta Wale has been in a celebratory mood lately and recently reflected on one of his biggest music successes.

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, the musician discussed the significant milestone of his major single On God.

On X, Shatta Wale praised himself and reminisced about the song's journey to 11 million streams online.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh