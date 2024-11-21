A video of a Ghanaian woman speaking on how much she recently spent on wigs has surfaced on social media

She purchased four wigs in the viral TikTok and indicated that she spent a total of GH¢15,700 on them

The young lady justified buying the wigs, claiming that she worked so hard and wanted to reward herself

A young Ghanaian lady has generated buzz on social media after opening up on how much she recently spent on wigs.

In a viral TikTok video, she claimed she spent a whopping GH¢15,700 on four wigs. The young lady took her followers on a shopping spree, visiting a wig shop and picking her preferred wig selections.

Defending her choice, the young woman argued that she worked hard for her money and wanted to reward herself with an expensive gift.

"Don’t judge me. I’m just a girl. I love getting new quality wigs because I buy once and wear for years!" she said.

She also noted that she would wear the wigs during this year's Christmas season.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over lady's spend on wigs

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions over how much the lady spent on the wigs. While some felt the purchase was too expensive, others gave alternative opinions.

@Mizz_AJ wrote:

"And you’re watching prison break."

@Ako wrote:

"We listen, we don’t judge."

@Countess wrote:

"What’s your line of work again?"

@alhassanrashida80 wrote:

"While am here needing 2,000 to pay my fees. God Bless every being."

@Mart wrote:

"I will never be broke in my life."

@abenanyarko35 wrote:

"I don’t see these wigs any more beautiful for those prices."

@maameadwoa303 wrote:

"Sweetheart, plse can u give me the name of the salon? Seems their wigs are affordable. Those wigs are nice and quality."

