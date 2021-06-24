Chidinma Ojukwu, a university undergraduate in Nigeria, has landed in police trouble in the city of Lagos.

The Lagos state police command arrested Ojukwu for allegedly killing the chief executive officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga.

According to The Punch, the Lagos state commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu, disclosed that Ojukwu stating that she had confessed to committing the crime.

Chidinma Ojukwu has been arrested for the murder of Super TV CEO Usifo Ataga Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Ojukwu, who was arrested on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the house of her parents in Yaba, was paraded at the state police's headquarters at Ikeja on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Following the parade, photos of the suspected killer have flooded the internet. The photos show Ojukwu wearing a shirt over a pair of jeans sitting quietly.

From her photos, Ojukwu is a very beautiful and innocent-looking young lady.

Who is Chidinma Ojukwu?

Lagos state commissioner of police Hakeem Odumosu revealed that Chidinma Ojukwu is a student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

She is studying Mass Communication at the university and is currently a Level 300 student. She 21 years old.

Ojukwu is reported to have admitted that she had been in a romantic relationship with 50-year-old Ataga for about four months before the ugly incident occurred on June 15, 2021.

The Nation also reports that the undergraduate said she and Ataga were “having fun” when an argument broke out and she stabbed him twice.

She reportedly said:

“We were in the lodge smoking. He was trying to make advances on me. I was tired and he became violent on it. I let him have his way. Towards afternoon, he ordered roofies. We took it together and ate food. He became high. I was still not happy with the first one (sex) that we had, so, I was staying on my own, smoking and drinking. He, too, was on his own.

“He came to me and I was like I am not happy with what he did. I was like, ‘You don’t help me, you don’t assist me with anything, you are just playing with me around’. He was like, ‘Take my ATM and withdraw what you want."

I withdrew N380,000( GHC5,400) from Super TV CEO's account after killing him

Ojukwu also disclosed that after stabbing the late CEO, she withdrew N380,000 from his account using his ATM card.

Odumosu said Ataga’s accounts had been blocked to prevent further withdrawals by those taking advantage of his untimely death to deplete the accounts.

Odumosu added that the investigation is ongoing, adding that “the case will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded."

Source: Yen.com.gh