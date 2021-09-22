Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores has explained that she would love her son to return to Sporting Lisbon before he retires

The Portugal international is currently playing for Manchester United after spending three years in Italy

Dolores stated that if Cristiano Ronaldo can't return to Sporting Lisbon, then his son Cristianinho would do so

Dolores who is the mother of Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has explained that she wants her famous son to play once again for Sporting Lisbon in Portugal before she pass on.

Cristiano Ronaldo started his football career on the streets of Portugal before being signed at Sporting Lisbon and it was his superb performances then that made Manchester United to sign him under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Portugal international proved himself during his first stint at Manchester United helping the Red Devils to win the Premier League title and also the Champions League.

But ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left Sporting Lisbon, his mother has continued her support for the Portuguese club and many times spotted watching their games.

According to the report on GOAL and Sportskeeda, Cristiano Ronaldo's mother explained that she hopes the five-time Ballon d'Or winner would still return to Sporting Lisbon stressing that if he can't make it, then his son Cristianinho would do.

She also claimed that Cristianinho can play better than his star father.

Dolores' reaction

"Ronaldo has to come back here to Sporting, for me he'd be here. He likes to watch Sporting's games. I've already told him: 'Son, before I die I want to see you return to Sporting.

"'Let's see' he said, but if it isn't him, it's Cristianinho! At his age, he plays better than Ronaldo. At the time, Ronaldo didn't have a coach, but today Ronaldo is his son's teacher."

