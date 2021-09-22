Kirk Osei recently posted five stunning photos showing off a luxury whip

The 18-year-old son of Osei Kwame Despite posed in front and inside the car

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the five photos of Osei

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Kirk Osei, son of Ghanaian business tycoon, Osei Kwame Despite, has shown off his lavish lifestyle as he showcases an expensive and deluxe whip in five recent photos.

The 18-year-old fashionista, known popularly on social media as Saahene, like his father, has a taste for luxurious vehicles.

Saahene is known for his sartorial choices, often uploading different photos to his social media accounts.

Saahene Osei: 5 Recent Photos of Despite's Handsome Son Flexing New Luxury Car. Photo credit: Saahene Osei

Source: Twitter

In a recent post, Saahene posed for different shots with the luxury whip. First, he captured a moment standing behind the vehicle with the backdoor opened, showing the inside components of the car.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

He subsequently posted another photo posing inside the ride and other shots flexing beside the deluxe whip.

It is not clear who bought the car for him, but one wouldn't be far from wrong to say his millionaire parents bought it.

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the five recent photos of Saahene flaunting the luxury vehicle.

1. Saahene shows swag as he poses behind a luxury whip.

2. Osei Kwame Despite's son rocks a colourful frame as he flexes for the camera.

3. 18-year-old fashionista poses beside the new vehicle: Slide to view the other snap.

4. Media colossus, Osei Kwame Despite's son shows off in the photo.

Mahama's Son Sharaf Shows Off Expensive Living Room

Also, Sharaf, son of former president John Mahama, has shown off his lavish lifestyle as he showcases his expensive and classy living room in new photos.

The 24-year-old son of the immediate former Ghanaian president has maintained a level of status and prestige of his family with no scandal about him.

However, he can't help splurging on showy items such as expensive wall frames and paintings.

Handsome Journo and his Fiancée Tie the Knot

In a separate story, while finding true love to settle down is a problem for many due to the modern-day challenge of combining work and dating, a renowned journalist has found love.

Canary Mugume and his fiancée, Sasha Ferguson, exchanged vows in a beautiful white wedding, and he took to social media to share stunning pictures from their opulent nuptials.

Without giving many details about their love journey, he made it public that he is off the market.

Source: Yen.com.gh