Tracey Boakye has given folks a glimpse of her luxury lifestyle after a video of her slaying in an expensive Lexus LX 570 popped up

The pretty actress glowed in her beautiful outfit and had on some dapper shoes and an expensive D&G handbag

Tracey looked like a bag of money in the video, and it impressed her fans, who expressed their admiration for her on social media

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has shown that she is one of the wealthiest actresses in the country as she flaunts the priciest items money can buy on social media.

In a video that popped up recently, the actress was spotted chilling in a luxurious Luxus Lx 570, an expensive ride with an estimated value of GH₵800,000.

Tracey Boakye photos Source: tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

The actress looked fly in her dapper outfit. She had on a colourful long sleeve shirt and wore a black Gucci top under it. Tracey's designer D&G bag complimented the look well.

To complete the mouthwatering look, she wore a black shoe with a cute little bow on it. Being a big fan of jewellery, Tracey rocked a large gold earring and gold bracelets. Her outfit had her looking like a bag of money as she stylishly combined multiple expensive designer brands.

The eye-catching video excited her fans as they showered their queen with praise. Tracey Boakye has toiled hard over the years in the acting scene and is now a veteran in the business.

She is a serial business owner and owns multiple real estate in the country. Given the kind of money she makes, it is no surprise to see Tracey live such a high-end life.

Fans Of Tracey Boakye Praise Her

sascofrimpong wrote:

No one can change your destiny except God

theodora.carboo commented:

U a wonderful angel

nharnar_a wrote:

Love her so much❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh