Andrew Kofi Cudjoe buried his father today, July 3, 2021

His father, Peter Cudjoe passed away on May 21 at the Tema General Hospital

The late Cudjoe's remains was laid in state today at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Days Saints in Tema Community 2

Bola Ray, Iona Reine, and Joshua Kojo Ampah were there to mourn with him

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghanaian celebrities joined musician Andrew Kofi Cudjoe of the music duo Keche at the final funeral ceremony of his late father today, July 3, 2021.

Andrew's father, Peter Cudjoe, who passed away on May 21 at the Tema General Hospital, was buried today, July 3, after his remains was laid in state at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Days Saints in Tema Community 2 in the Greater Accra Region.

Sharing a farewell message along with one of the series of photos sighted on his social media pages, Keche Andrew said:

Bola Ray, Iona, others mourn with Keche Andrew as he buries his father. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

''Rest well, daddy. Rest well, my best friend. Rest well the one who understands me better. Always gonna be here in our hearts. Bye daddy, Bye, man AP. Bye compiler. Bye, one of those days. Bye, uncle Pee. Bye sea never dry,'' he wrote.

Famous faces, including the chief executive officer of the EIB Network, Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, singer Iona Reine, Andrew's partner, Joshua Kojo Ampah, and his family members were at the final funeral ceremony to mourn with him.

View the photos below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Berla Mundi has dropped jaws after posting a video of herself swimming in an eye-catching bikini.

The popular TV3 presenter took to her Instagram page to share the clip, in which she confidently shows off her no-makeup face.

In the clip, Berla Mundi swims in the pool from one end of the pool to the other as she displays her skills.

In a separate story, a video making the rounds on social shows a young lady getting assaulted for allegedly attempting to snatch another lady's boyfriend, something she denied.

Despite being overwhelmed by two other young women in a room, the alleged side chick attempted to explain herself, saying she had nothing to do with the man.

But the two ladies, including the man's girlfriend, demanded to know what she was doing in his room at a late hour.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen