Accra Hearts of Oak extended their strong run of form with a determined victory over Karela United, while rivals Asante Kotoko find themselves mired in a troubling slump.

As the Phobians climbed steadily up the league standings, early frontrunners Bibiani Gold Stars and Asante Kotoko stumbled to surprising losses.

Nations FC, meanwhile, rose to the top of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) table after a remarkable win in the Ashanti Derby.

GPL matchday 11 recap

At Nana Konamansah Park in Nsoatre, reigning MTN FA Cup champions Nsoatreman settled for a 1-1 draw against Aduana Stars, two-time league winners.

In a clash of the Lions, Accra Lions and Hearts of Lions shared the points in a goalless stalemate, Ghanasoccernet reports.

Elsewhere, Dreams FC relied on an 85th-minute Abdul Razak Salifu goal to edge Vision FC in a thrilling encounter at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex in Tema.

Legon Cities also recorded their third win in four games, overturning a deficit to secure a comeback win over Basake Holy Stars.

Meanwhile, at Tarkwa TNA Park, Medeama SC ended Gold Stars' unbeaten record in the GPL, defeating the Bibiani-based outfit 2-0.

Over at Golden City Park, Bechem United showed their strength with a 2-1 triumph over Berekum Chelsea, outmatching Samuel Boadu's squad.

One of the weekend’s biggest surprises occurred in the Western Region, where Young Apostles handed defending champions Samartex a rare home defeat.

Hearts continue to rise, Kotoko's woes deepen

Focusing on Ghana’s most decorated clubs, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, it was a tale of contrasting fortunes.

The Phobians clinched a hard-fought victory against Karela United at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, thanks to a decisive first-half goal from Hamza Issah, per 3news.

Despite Karela dominating possession and creating several half chances, Hearts’ resolute defence held firm, securing all three points.

On the other hand, Kotoko suffered a fourth consecutive defeat, falling 2-0 to Nations FC.

Even with Razak Simpson unavailable due to national team duties, Nations struck decisively through goals from Nafiu Sulemana and the league's top scorer, Faisal Charwetey, putting the game beyond Kotoko's reach.

Despite Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum's tactical adjustments, Kotoko could not break through Nations' disciplined defence, leaving the Porcupine Warriors reeling from yet another setback in an increasingly difficult season.

Kotoko legend demands coach's sack

In a related report, YEN.com.gh shared that Asante Kotoko legend Charles Taylor has called for the immediate dismissal of head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum amid the team’s recent poor form.

The Porcupine Warriors have dropped out of the top four in the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League after enduring four consecutive losses.

This slump has sparked concerns among fans as Kotoko seeks to regain its early-season momentum.

