A collage of Ghana's current finance minister has been gathering massive reactions online since it surfaced

The picture labelled as 'before and after' has many Ghanaians sharing various opinions

It appears that some believe it could be something medical 'affecting' the minister's looks, but others seem to think he is enjoying good money

A side by side picture of the current Finance minister of Ghana, Ken Ofori-Atta, has surfaced online and has been gathering massive reactions.

The picture sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Gossips24.com showed Ken Ofori-Atta then and how he looks now.

An evident difference in look can be observed from the picture.

Ghanaians React Over The Change in Look of Honorable Ken Ofori Atta Photo credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The post at the time of this publication has over 50 netizens commenting.

The side-by-side picture was shared with the caption;

"Should we be worried? Just a question".

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

Qweku Ro Land commented:

Was he poor before he became de finance minister? Was he not able to feed his family 3 times a day before becoming a finance minister? Was he begging for food and drink before he became the finance minister? If no, then he has every right to remain looking good and even better...

From Stephen Akwetey:

This man is already making his money before he got into politics , so y’all better give the man a break

Ifeanyi Onunaku repied:

I think is ok he's getting fresher in my eyes

Arabi Monei wrote:

The most confused person on Earth who doesn't know what we use gh money for is this finance minister he is just using the poor people money any how i know they have children growing up God no go shame we the poor da!!!!

Guys .. you people never know what someone is going through unless they say it… don’t judge!! Weight gain doesn’t mean it’s good living… there is a difference between bloating,swelling and gaining weight.. you can’t tell the difference unless you are going through it

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ken Ofori-Atta, Ghana's Finance Minister, has admitted that his job is not an easy one.

According to Ofori-Atta, since he took up the job, he has not been able to get enough sleep.

In an interview with Kwaku Sakyi-Addo on Asaase Radio, sighted on Celebritiesbuzz, Ken Ofori-Atta said his sleep has been irregular since he started to manage the finances of the country.

