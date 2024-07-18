A video about a 25-year-old man who has been sentenced to a 16-year jail term has sparked controversy on social

The young man was arrested for stealing church instruments and subsequently arraigned and slapped with his jail sentence

Netizens who thronged the comment section were displeased, as most of them argued that the church should have forgiven the young man

A young Ghanaian man, Ernest Tetteh, has been slapped with a 16-year jail term for stealing church instruments.

According to a UTV report, Ernest was arrested on July 14, 2024, after robbing two churches in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal area.

Source: Getty Images

He made away with the instruments but was nabbed by the police after he attempted to sell four GSL speakers stolen from one of the churches, Life of Christ Ministry.

Before his arrest, the churches, reeling from his theft, reported the incident to police in the area. The police then launched their investigations and found the items in the possession of the young Ghanaian man.

Two other suspects were later arrested and are currently in custody pending further investigation.

Netizens unhappy over the arrest of Ernest

Netizens who saw the video about Ernest's arrest greeted the news with mixed reactions. While some unequivocally condemned the act, others called out the churches for reporting the matter to the police.

They argued that since the church is the house of God, they were expected to forgive the thief and let him go.

@ItzBigSmall wrote:

"So a church actually took person to court for 16 years sentence and be back to Sunday service. Forgive us our trespasses indeed."

@miztaOpinion wrote:

"Yes the church has forgiven him but there’s always consequences to sins."

@mawuenyegah_gh wrote:

"I thought the church preach forgiveness."

@ShamunaSugri wrote:

"Since he’s a son of the lord, if he takes what belongs to the lord, it shouldn’t be a crime. Your father’s property is yours."

@BismarkNshira wrote:

"What’s of time and life. Let me do community labor for 1 year."

@OwoaheneCastro wrote:

"The church couldn’t save this soul yet they’ll ask members to buy Sobolo as the blood of Jesus…"

@NtuaBill wrote:

"Agyeman menu is walking freely."

@nitch_hoover wrote:

"Someone come steal church stuffs aa mek them no take am go jail na where? Aden aa forgiveness."

