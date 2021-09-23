A young lady has sparked a lot of conversations after taking to social media to announce the news of purchasing land for her boyfriend

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh, @ARITHEEDON shared that she gifted 28 acres of land to her man on his birthday

A tweep commented: "Thoughtful things that make a man feel special i think it will produce a good outcome"

A loyal and loving girlfriend has managed to get many reacting massively as she purchased 28 acres of land for her boyfriend.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter had @ARITHEEDON wishing her boyfriend a happy birthday and sharing the news of the purchase of the land as a gift.

@ARITHEEDON's post at the time of this publication has racked up over 37,000 likes, close to 8,000 retweets with more than 200 comments.

Many React as Loving Girlfriend Buys 28 acres of Land for Boyfriend on his Birthday Photo credit: @arltheedon/Twitter

Source: Twitter

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of such comments below;

@PrettiKammy25

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Not me googling how much 1 acre cost cuz I want one for my man

From @VWayyyyyyyy:

I've never seen a woman especially black. Buy her man actual land. You could really do a lot with the right amount of land. Big girl move.

@TBlkbratt replied:

Y’all think she fr put his name on the papers or she put “first name moneybag last name yo “or her own name cause shii that’s a risky gifty

From @chelsbrielle_:

I’ve been getting my bag right so I can come this for someone. Treat him like the King he is… birthdays, holidays, everyday. I’m ready.

@BSweetstick wrote:

Lih sis you out here buyin land for birthday gifts? U a real champ...damn.

@StyngrayChosen commented:

thoughtful things that make a man feel special i think it will produce a good outcome…

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a man with the name Alex Oluwatobi has taken to Twitter to narrate how his friend, Jide, was treated well by his girlfriend, Abodunrin Mary.

He said his colleague resumed work after days of falling sick to see the goodie package his girlfriend had delivered to his desk.

The package contained a love note, cake, and parfait. Alex went ahead and said a good gesture like that spices relationship.

He said that an act of love does not have to be expensive as everything the lady got for her lover was around Gh73.

Source: Yen.com.gh