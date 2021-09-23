A young man, Oluebube Miracle Alphonsus Okoye, graduated from UNIZIK with an amazing CGPA of 4.87

The graduate revealed that to beat the odds stacked against him in school, he had to put in so much effort

Oluebube appreciated his family and those who supported him throughout the course of his stay at the university

Oluebube Miracle Alphonsus Okoye emerged as the 2020/2021 overall Best Graduating Student from the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (UNIZIK) with a CGPA of 4.87.

YEN.com.gh regional reporter, Franklin Onwubiko, gathered that Okoye was the cynosure of all eyes amongst 118 graduands at the oath-taking/induction ceremony organised by the institution in collaboration with the Pharmacists’ Council of Nigeria (PCN) which was held at the JUHEL auditorium, Agulu campus of the University recently.

The graduates said that he combined schooling with working.

Where he came from

Okoye who hails from Ekwulobia town in Aguata local government area of Anambra state had graduated from the Medical school, College of Health Sciences, Okofia, Nnewi campus of Nnamdi Azikiwe University in 2014. But unlike many who would be fulfilled to have attained such envious professional height, he went on to obtain a Direct Entry form to study Pharmacy.

The 31-year-old Dr Pharm Okoye revealed that his success in life stems from his resilience and resolve to distinguish himself among his contemporaries.

He said:

“The drive was as a result of a need to distinguish me, to be unique, carve a niche for myself, go through unfamiliar terrain. I just love excellence. It took a lot of discipline, a focused mind, and sheer commitment to achieving the goals I set for myself."

He read deligently

The graduate said that there were times when he would read 17 hours in a day just to be the best that he could be. It was hard for him to combine it with his part-time work. He said he never wanted any excuse for failure.

On why he decided to read Pharmacy after studying such a prestigious course as Medicine, Okoye revealed that while in medical school, he had always had a likeness for drugs.

The graduate had challenges

For Okoye, the journey was never rosy as he was faced with lots of disappointments from results to self-doubt. There were times his results did not meet his expectations.

He said:

“Also, I hid my identity as a Medical Doctor within the first 2-3 years of study because of the mindset I had about the cold inter-professional rivalry existing between the medics - doctors, pharmacists, med lab scientists; I was scared of being victimized. But surprisingly when my colleagues and lecturers found out, I got a lot of encouragement, acceptance, respect and honour from them."

He said:

"Apart from family’s support, I was doing part-time jobs while school is in session and I do full-time jobs during holidays."

He also called on the University and well-meaning Nigerians to do more in encouraging quality and excellence. Dr Pharm Okoye urged students to work hard and be disciplined in their academic pursuits.

