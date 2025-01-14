Pep Guardiola is reportedly set to move out of his luxurious £8.5 million family home in Barcelona following his separation from wife Cristina Serra.

The Manchester City manager, who shares three grown-up children with Cristina, has long used the property as his base when visiting the Catalan capital.

Located in one of Barcelona's most exclusive neighbourhoods, the four-story mansion was previously owned by Camp Nou legend Rafa Marquez.

Guardiola purchased the estate in February 2021 from a Russian businessman through a company he co-managed with his wife.

The property, spanning over 22,000 square feet with an 8,000-square-foot house, boasts a large swimming pool and proximity to Carretera de les Aigües, a scenic six-mile trail on Barcelona's outskirts.

The acquisition, made public in June 2021, sparked speculation about a potential return to Barcelona, especially after Joan Laporta's election as club president. Cristina moved into the residence two years ago after leaving Manchester to return to her hometown.

Now, following their reported split, Guardiola is expected to leave the mansion. Spanish outlet El Confidencial described the property as “the perfect place for a separation without anyone discovering when you leave or enter,” reflecting the privacy it offers amid this personal transition.

