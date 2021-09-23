A throwback photo Fella Makafui has just surfaced online and it is causing a stir

The photo shows the actress' humble beginnings in her early days to stardom

Many social media users and fans of Fella have reacted to the photo

Actress and wife of Medikal, Fella Makafui, is one of the female Ghanaian stars whose photos often catch fire.

This is because of her good looks and the stylish fashion she displays every time she steps out.

But just like many people, it did not start all classy and gorgeous for Fella when she first burst onto the scene.

Fella Makafui has been transformed in the past few years Photo source: @fellamakafui, @sweet_maame_adwoa

A throwback photo has popped up on social media showing the humble beginnings of Fella into stardom.

The photo sighted by YEN.com.gh has Fella wearing a white dress with the middle part of it cut to reveal her chest.

Fella had her hair cut (low perm cut) and looked quite young. But even at the time, one could the beauty of Fella.

See the photo as shared on Instagram blog, Sweet Maame Adwoa.

Reactions

The photo of Fella Makafui has got many social media users. While some thanked god for bringingher thisfar, others have observed that she is looking good after giving birth.

maamekissiwaa said:

"Motherhood looks good on her."

immanuelluvbreakjnr said:

"Onyame ay3 bi."

nanadu2 said:

"The young shall grow."

van_boye1 said:

"Money answereth all things ."

usmanu94 said:

"Marriage material ehhhh this is not part of our culture dressing hmmmm."

