Shatta Wale is letting the world know how blessed he is

In a new video posted on Instagram, he showcases a number of expensive vehicles

Wale was recently in the news after becoming the first Ghanaian to score an MTV Music Video Awards nomination

Ghanaian artiste, Shatta Wale has shared a video of luxurious cars assumed to be his.

The video posted on Instagram showcases a number of expensive cars including Rolls Royce, V8 Land Cruiser, and Range Rover in a garage.

Blessings not bragging; Shatta Wale says as he shows off luxurious cars in new video. Photo source: @shattawalenima

The caption of the video suggested he didn't share the video to show off but to let the world know about what he has been blessed with.

"This is how we roll ...Deeeeeep !!! It’s called blessings not bragging," reads the title of the video posted by Wale.

It will be recalled that he threw a shot at Nigerian artiste Davido over the latter flaunting his new car online. In a subtle attack, Shatta Wale accused Davido of flaunting his dad's wealth and making people on social media believe it was his own money.

The Taking Over hitmaker said unlike Davido, he (Shatta Wale) was known to have made his own money and was spending it on his own terms.

Watch the video of Shatta Wale showing off expensive cars below.

