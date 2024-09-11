Batista has spoken out about his recent weight loss after photos emerged highlighting a dramatic transformation in his ring appearance

Batista, renowned for his impressive physique, has transitioned into a successful acting career while maintaining his health and fitness

He held the titles of two-time WWE Champion, four-time World Heavyweight Champion, and three-time World Tag Team Champion

Former WWE heavyweight champion Batista has addressed his recent weight loss after photos of his significant change in appearance in the ring went viral.

Known as 'The Animal,' the 55-year-old is one of the most formidable figures in WWE history, having captured six world championships during his tenure.

Batista has spoken out about his recent weight loss after photos emerged highlighting a dramatic transformation in his ring appearance. Photos by Kayla Oaddams/J. Shearer.

Source: Getty Images

Throughout most of his wrestling career, Batista maintained a weight of around 290 pounds, although he has weighed even more at times.

Now an actor, Batista, real name Dave Bautista, successfully transitioned into film after his final WrestleMania appearance alongside Triple H in 2019.

With the release of his new movie, The Killer's Game, fans have noticed how much slimmer he looks compared to his WWE days.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star explained that he hasn’t weighed this little in over 30 years.

“The heaviest I’ve ever been was 370 pounds," Batista told Chris van Vliet via TikTok.

"When I started Deacon (his first wrestling character), I was about 325 pounds. Throughout most of my wrestling career, I was about 290 pounds. Now I’m about 240 pounds.

"Just a year and a half ago for Knock At The Cabin, I went up to 315 pounds and that’s when the nightmare started. Getting that weight off has been a real challenge.“

Due to fans' familiarity with his larger physique, recent photos of Batista have come as a surprise to many.

Some have even voiced concerns about his health, but Batista assures that he feels better than ever.

He added:

"Then I noticed the more I trimmed down the better I felt, and I also noticed the more I trimmed down the better I looked on camera, the better I looked next to other actors.

Batista has recently been eating about 2,500 calories but expects to gain some weight, acknowledging that he’s been "working extremely hard to maintain this trim look."

Mzansi reacted as Du Plessis defeated Adesanya

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on South African fans sharing their thoughts after Du Plessis defeated Adesanya in a thrilling fight at the UFC 305.

The Nigeria-born fighter was tipped as favourites to reclaim the title by bookies, but Dricus proved all doubters wrong to retain the belt.

Source: YEN.com.gh