A video of Ghanaian journalist Collins Atta Poku asking Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola a question has surfaced online

The renowned sports journalist was happy to meet the football professional and asked about his motivation for the past years

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views

It was a sight to behold when Ghanaian journalist Collins Atta Poku met Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola at a press gathering in the US.

Collins, delighted to meet the football professional, asked him a series of questions, whihc 'tickled' the Manchester City manager. Among the questions was a probe into the former Spanish footballer's motivation throughout the years.

Colins also playfully asked Pep if baldness had anything to do with the great performances of Premier League Clubs managers.

Pep Guardiola burst out into infectious laughter, which got many others at the gathering to laugh before answering his questions.

Pep Guardiola meets journalists before game with Chelsea

Manchester City played against Chelsea on Saturday, August 3, 2024. At the end of the much-anticipated game, Manchester City had beaten their opponents by four goals. Chelsea scored two out of the four.

Before the game, Pep Guardiola met some journalists to answer some questions.

Netizens react to Atta Poku's meeting wit Pep Guardiola

Netizens who saw the video of the video expressed mixed reactions. While some were delighted over the meeting, others called out the journalist for trying to slur in the video.

@Blankson_02 wrote:

"Irrelevant question."

@Richniiaddo wrote:

"Masa speak like u are an African wai. Don’t try to change accent."

@HenryAdu19 wrote:

"He really did well Atta Poku all the way."

@jay_augustt wrote:

"I didn’t hear a single word from what Pep said chale."

