Beyonce opened up about what being 40 has taught her and said she feels some sense of freedom

The mother of three said the society has made women feel old and unhappy when they hit 40 which is contrary to what the new age came with for her

Jay Z's wife added that she has learnt to live in the moment and take time to enjoy the good days when things are good because life can be hard sometimes

The queen of R&B Beyonce Knowles has penned down a sweet letter to her fans talking about what being 40 means to her.

Beyonce's 40th year

According to the Diva hitmaker, being 40 has given her a sense of freedom and criticised society for making it look like women are aged when they hit that age.

According to CNN, the singer penned down a rare letter via her website and explained that she is thankful enough to be grown and explained she won't bow to the pressure that comes with hitting 40.

"Whoever tried to condition women to feel that we are supposed to be old or unhappy when we turn 40 got it all the way messed up. This has absolutely been the best I have felt in my life. I'm so grateful to be grown," she wrote.

The mother-of-three, who turned 40 on September 4, says she now feels liberated as she finally gets to enjoy the fruits of her labour.

"The more mature I become, the more I understand and the deeper my joy grows. There's a freedom and liberation knowing that I've made it to the other side of my sacrifice. I'm finally giving myself permission to enjoy the seeds I've worked so hard to plant my whole life," she added.

She also added that this year has taught her to live in the moment and how important it is to stop and smell the roses during the good times as life can get hard at times.

The Hold Up singer also thanked her fans particularly those who have followed her journey since she was 15 years and prayed that her art will continue to inspire and motivate them.

Beyonce and Jay Z vacation

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were a no show at the 2021 Met Gala as they were on the other side of the world.

The Halo hitmaker shared snaps of the two enjoying their time on a yacht, almost confirming that they would miss the huge fashion event.

The couple was spotted hanging out with daughter Rumi, which meant the kids were also on the trip.

