Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Ibrahimovic’s Record As He Sets New One

Manchester United recorded a win over West Ham United in which Ronaldo Cristiano scored the first goal for the Red Devils

The former Juventus star has now scored in 66 stadiums so far in his career thereby breaking Zlatan Ibrahimovic's record

Zlatan Ibrahimovic with 64 previously held the record for most stadiums scored in before Ronaldo broke it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken Zlatan Ibrahimovic's record following his goal for Manchester United on Sunday, September 19, in their important win over West Ham in Premier League tie.

His goal against West Ham United was his first at the London Stadium and Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored in 66 stadiums since 2003-04 which is more than any other player on earth.

This is yet another incredible achievement for the man whose energy is always channeled towards breaking records on the football pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Premier League side Manchester United. Photo by Craig Mercer

Source: UGC

According to the report on UK Sun and ESPN, former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic previously held the record with 64 before the five-time Ballon d'Or winner broke it.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

As things stand now presently, Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to continue with his impressive performance so far this season for Manchester United in all competitions.

How did Manchester United beat West Ham?

West Ham United scored the first goal against Manchester United through Said Benrahma in the 30th minute, but Cristiano Ronaldo restored parity for the hosts five minutes later.

Jesse Lingard netted the second goal in the 89th minute and that was enough for Ole Solskjaer and his wards to get the three maximum points.

Manchester United still remains unbeaten this season in the Premier League and the Red Devils currently occupy the third position on the table.

David De Gea shines in Manchester United win over West Ham

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo made the headlines again after scoring his fourth goal in three matches for Man United as they edged West Ham at the London Stadium by 2-1 in an entertaining Premier League game.

The Red Devils started the game brightly but failed to penetrate the water-tight Hammers defence in the opening minutes of the game.

David Moyes' side gave a good account of themselves after creating the better chances in the game with David de Gea called into action to make an important save from Jarrod Bowen.

However, the Londoners were rewarded for their persistence as Said Benrahma took a heavy deflection off Raphael Varane to send De Gea the wrong way.

There was high drama towards the end of the game as Luke Shaw's hand got in the way of Andriy Yarmolenko's as a penalty was given by the referee.

Mark Noble was brought to take the spot-kick in the 94th minute but De Gea made a match-winning save to give United the victory.

Source: Yen Newspaper