Afia Schwar had recorded a video insulting the Western Regional Minister over the "Pregnant Takoradi woman's saga

She called on President Akufo-Addo to remove the minister from office after describing him as an "incompetent idiot"

Instagram has deleted the insulting video as a way to discipline the loud-mouth actress

Controversial Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwar, had gone gaga insulting the Western Regional Minister following the alleged Takoradi pregnant woman saga.

In a video that went viral, she described the minister as an “incompetent idiot” who is unfit for his role.

Afia Schwar also called on President Akufo-Addo to, as a matter of urgency, remove the minister from office.

This was after the minister addresses the media and said that the woman in the center of the saga was not pregnant and that she was faking it.

The minister explained that several examination results from different health centers proved that the woman was not pregnant.

However, the woman, her husband, and some family members, as well as neighbours insisted that she was pregnant, causing Afia Schwar to rain insults on the minister.

The case has taken a new twist after the woman is reported by the police to have confessed not to be pregnant after all, explaining that she faked the pregnancy and kidnapping story.

The video containing the insult has thus been deleted by Instagram as a way to discipline Afia Schwar.

It was in this vein that fans bombarded Afia Schwar with questions on the issue, while some even laughed at her.

One fan, Serwaa, for instance, asked Afia Schwar if she had heard about the fake pregnant woman’s confession.

To this, Afia answered: “Please let me keep quiet wai, this is Ghana”

Some told her in the face not to jump to conclusions on issues when she did not have all the facts.

Afia responded that her fans were being naïve.

To this, another asked why she deleted the video if she considers Ghanaians as naïve.

This was when Afia revealed that the video was deleted by Instagram and not her.

Takoradi woman tells how her mother helped her to fake pregnancy

Meanwhile, the woman at the centre of the Takoradi kidnapping and fake pregnancy, Josephine Panyin Mensah has made fresh revelations about her accomplice.

According to Josephine, her mother, Agnes Essel, knew about her fake pregnancy all along to fool her husband and also to get him to treat her well.

An earlier report by YEN.com.gh indicated that Josephine is on record saying she really got pregnant for four months but lost the pregnancy in the process and could not bring herself to telling her husband about it.

