The chief drummer of the Ghana Black Stars, Langabel, caused a stir at the funeral of football legend Christian Atsu on Friday, March 17 2023, when he made a statement about the late star's marriage in an interview.

According to Langabel, he was happy that Atsu had married a white woman because if he had married a Black lady, there would have been disputes over his property and chaos at his funeral service.

The statement has been met with mixed reactions from Ghanaians, with some agreeing with Langabel's assertion, while others found it offensive and divisive. Folks who agreed with his statement said they had witnessed such scenarios on countless occasions in African homes.

Langabel's statement has sparked a debate on the role of culture and tradition in modern society. Some argued it was time to let go of outdated customs and perceptions perpetuating inequality and division.

Langabel Sparks Reactions

osikani_dee_barber said:

Only few sensible people will understand this man

NAT wrote:

like Atsu Marry a Ghanaian trust me he won't be able to help anyone like he did, so Langa is right

RãŁph shared his opinion:

Be cautious and choose wisely when settling down. It doesn’t matter whether the person is white or black … Humans are humans

