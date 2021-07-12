The 2021 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant has been launched

16 contestants representing the various regions of Gana were unveiled

Here are photos and details of each constestant

The 2021 edition of TV3's Ghana's Most Beautiful (pageant GMB 2021) has been launched on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

This year's edition, the 14th season, will commence on Sunday, July 18, 2021, with the first four weeks being eviction-free.

At the launch, the 16 contestants who were passed the auditions to represent the various regions of Ghana were unveiled.

Ghana's Most Beautiful 2021 contestants Photo source: @tv3ghana

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh brings details and photos of the ladies who will be battling for the ultimate.

1. Ahafo - Akua

Ahafo Region will be represented by Constance Adu Yeboah, who will be known on stage as Akua.

Akua is a 25-year-old midwife.

2. Ashanti - Sarfoa

Benedicta Sarfoa Asamoah is the one representing Ashanti Region.

Sarfoa is a 24-year-old research assistant.

3. Bono - Mfodwo

Eva Afia Mfodwo is Bono Region's representative.

Mfodwo is a 25-year-old administrator.

4. Bono East - Nana

Nana Akua Aduofuaa is presenting the Bono East Region.

Nana is a 20-year-old student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

5. Central - Kwansema:

Central Region is being represented by Edith Arthur who will be known as Kwansema on the show.

She is 20 years old.

6. Eastern - Afua

Afua, a student of Knutsford University College will be representing the Eastern Region.

Afua is 19.

7. Greater Accra - Dede

Princess Dede Tetteh, to be known as Dede on the show, is Greater Accra's representative.

Dede is a 21-year-old beautician.

8. Northern - Teiya

Northern Region's representative is Hiba Abubakar, stage-named Teiya.

She is a 21-year-old student of the University of Development Studies.

9. North East - Tamah

28-year-old cashier, Margaret Johnbosco, will be representing the North East Region.

She will be known as Tamah.

10. Oti - Akosua

Oti Region will be represented by Beatrice Obiri Nortey, stage-named Akosua.

Akosua is a 26-year-old property sale executive.

11. Savannah - Arama

Juliana Arama Sulemana will be representing Savannah with the stage name Arama.

She is 27 years old and a national service person.

12. Western - Manu

Juliana Akosua Manu, stage-named Manu, will be representing Western Region.

She is a 22-year-old worker with the Ghana Revenue Authority.

13. Western North - Esi

21-year-old Priscilla Esi Nyamkeye is representing the Western North Region.

A student of Sefwi Wiawso College of Education, she will be stage-named Esi.

14. Upper East - Wedaga

Princess Diana Wedaga Ayongo is representing the Upper East Region.

She is a 21-year-old student.

15. Upper West - Teroo

Dora Mwinteroo Diyuoh, stage-named Teroo, will represent Upper West.

She is a 26-year-old nurse.

16. Volta - Setor

Setor Abra Norgbe, stage-named Setor, will be Volta Region's representative.

She is a 28-year-old medical doctor.

