Ghana women's national team midfielder, Azumah Bugre has sealed a move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce Petrol Ofisi.

The former Black Princesses star signed a one-and-a-half-year deal to join Fenerbahce from Swedish outfit FC Norrkoping.

Bugre moved to Sweden two years ago after starring in Hasaacas Ladies run at the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League in Egypt.

Fenerbahce announce signing of Ghanaian female footballer Azumah Bugre. Photo: @Fenerbahce.

Source: Twitter

The hardworking midfielder helped the Ghanaian giants reach the final of the competition, where they lost to Mamelodi Sundowns.

"Fenerbahçe Petrol Ofisi Women's Football Team has added Azumah Bugre, who played for FC Norrkoping in the Swedish league last season, to its squad," wrote the club, announcing her arrival on their official website.

"The 23-year-old midfielder, who also plays for the Ghana Women's National Team, signed a contract that will bind her to the yellow and navy colours for 1.5 years.

"We say 'Welcome to our Club' to our player; we wish her many successes with our striped jersey."

Bugre has been a key player for Ghana as the Black Queens make a return to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations later this year. It will be her first time at the women's flagship tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh