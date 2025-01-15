Ghana's Mohammed Kudus endured an underwhelming performance in West Ham's victory against Fulham

The 24-year-old was substituted in the 63rd minute, shortly before the Hammers grabbed the match-winning goal

His recent performances have left little to be desired, with some West Ham fans praising Graham Potter for subbing him off

West Ham United manager Graham Potter shared insights into his decision to substitute Mohammed Kudus during their closely contested 3-2 win over Fulham.

The victory marked Potter’s first Premier League triumph since taking over from Julen Lopetegui, who was relieved of his duties last week.

West Ham boss Graham Potter has explained why he subbed Mohammed Kudus in his side's win against Fulham. Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to the BBC, goals from Carlos Soler, Tomas Soucek, and Lucas Paquetá secured the much-needed three points, showcasing glimpses of Potter's tactical influence despite his limited time with the squad.

Having conducted only three training sessions, including preparations for their FA Cup loss to Aston Villa, the former Brighton and Chelsea coach is steadily embedding his philosophy.

Early signs suggest the Hammers are beginning to adopt a more structured and disciplined approach under his guidance.

Kudus’ performance: Flashes of promise, but concerns persist

While Potter’s system is taking shape, Mohammed Kudus has struggled to meet the lofty expectations surrounding his arrival.

Despite moments of brilliance, the Ghanaian midfielder has been criticised for his perceived lack of defensive contribution and engagement during matches.

Against Fulham, his energy appeared to wane in the second half, prompting Potter to replace him with Danny Ings in a bid to inject fresh legs and pressing intensity.

Potter reveals why he subbed Kudus

Speaking to TNT Sports, Potter outlined the rationale behind his decision to withdraw Kudus, emphasising the need for greater urgency and a proactive attacking approach in the latter stages of the game.

"I felt like at 2-1, I didn't think the game was going to be won by us playing really nice football," he began, as quoted by WHUFC.

"I thought it was going to be a bit of a scrap and it was about pressure and it was about being together.

"Danny [Ings] coming on probably helped us with that, even though it's a tough one because Mo's a top, top player.

"But he was really suffering, Mo, I thought, from a tiredness perspective after a massive game against Aston Villa."

Potter acknowledged Kudus’ contributions while balancing the need for impact substitutes.

“We’ve got another game Saturday. It was a tough one because I love Mo, but at the same time, Danny is champing (at the bit) to get on and wants to help the team, and his attitude and personality when he came on was top.”

Looking ahead

As West Ham adapt to Potter’s style, players like Kudus will be crucial to the team’s evolution.

However, for the Ghanaian to fulfill his potential, maintaining consistency and integrating into the new manager's pressing-heavy approach will be essential.

The Hammers now turn their attention to Saturday’s match against Crystal Palace, where they aim to build on this hard-earned victory and continue their upward trajectory.

Potter praised for subbing Kudus

Similarly, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus faced criticism for his diminished work rate this season, particularly for his lack of defensive tracking during the match.

Graham Potter's well-timed substitution of Kudus proved pivotal, ultimately aiding West Ham United's triumph at the London Stadium.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh