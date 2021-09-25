Young rapper Black Sherif received royal treatment on Saturday, September 25, 2021, as he visited the town of Goaso in the Ahafo Region.

Black Sherif was in the town for a show and he paid a courtesy call on the paramount chief, Nana Kwasi Bosomprah I.

Nana Bosomprah gave the young rapper a warm reception and even decorated him with a fine kente cloth.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Black Sherif is seen being dressed in the kente after which he posed with the chief for photos.

