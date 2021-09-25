Black Sherif: Rapper Honoured By Goasohene As He Visits Town Video Drops
Young rapper Black Sherif received royal treatment on Saturday, September 25, 2021, as he visited the town of Goaso in the Ahafo Region.
Black Sherif was in the town for a show and he paid a courtesy call on the paramount chief, Nana Kwasi Bosomprah I.
Nana Bosomprah gave the young rapper a warm reception and even decorated him with a fine kente cloth.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Black Sherif is seen being dressed in the kente after which he posed with the chief for photos.
