Ghana's very own 'Second Sermon' hitmaker, Black Sherif has given the public, a sneak peek into his dating history

The young artist shared that he had a bad experience the first time he asked a girl out and that made him lose confidence in approaching ladies

The rapper also claimed that he is a virgin and has never had a girlfriend

Young and fast-rising Ghanaian rapper who has been entertaining many with his hit song 'Second Sermon' has recently granted an interview with Delay where he opened up about his dating life.

Mohammed Ismail Sherif, popularly known as Black Sherif shared that his first encounter with a lady was unpleasant and that scarred him.

Since then, he has never had a girlfriend nor been intimate with any lady, he claimed.

According to the 19-year-old, the first time approaching a girl was in secondary school but that resulted in a disgraceful rejection.

Black Sherif: 'Second Sermon' Hitmaker Opens up About Life Journey on the Delay Show Photo credit: @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

He has since been scared to ask girls out due to the possibility of being 'bounced', the rapper added.

Black Sherif said what he does now is admiring girls from afar.

Watch the full interview on the Delay Show below;

Before releasing his viral First and Second Sermon songs, Black Sherif had already dropped some songs, but they had not received so much attention as the former.

Many people have tried asking how he got noticed so suddenly and how he managed to meander his way into the lips, minds, and hearts of music lovers and A-List musicians across the globe.

