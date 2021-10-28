The teenager, known on Facebook as M'Abrantie Napo, shared that he has landed his dream job as a radio presenter

Napo further disclosed that he previously worked as a teacher, shop attendant, and MTN Sales and Channel Agent

The 19-year-old shared his story to inspire netizens on social media and scores of proud Ghanaians have commented

A Ghanaian with the social media name, M'Abrantie Napo, has inspired netizens after recently landing his dream job as a radio presenter at Okyeman Radio.

The 19-year-old took to Tell It All, a popular social media group, to share his accomplishment with group members.

Before securing a job with the radio station, Napo said he ''worked as a teacher, shop attendant, MTN Sales and Channel Agent''.

Landing his dream job

''Finally on my dream job as a Radio Personality (Okyeman Radio),'' he said.

Motivating others

Napo indicated that everything is achievable with the power of the mind, blessings from God, and humility.

''Beloved everything is achievable with the power of the mind, blessings from God and humility. Wish me well and Have a lovely Wednesday,'' he said.

Napo's has inspired netizens who have seen his post, generating tons of comments. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the uplifting remarks below:

Samuel Coleman said.

''Keep up the good works. The sky is your limits.''

Happiness Narh advised Napo, saying:

''Stay far away from women my little brother. I'm telling you this as a woman. Until you are 25 and capable enough.''

Victoria Mensah said.

''Congratulations dear. Keep it up.''

M'Abrantie Napo replied to the comments:

''Thank you, everyone, for your encouragement - really means a lot to me.''

