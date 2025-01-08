Videos from the wedding ceremony of the 'daughter' of Stephen Adom Kyei Duah has surfaced on social media

The young woman, Esther Obeng Darko, recently got married to her handsome sweetheart

Netizens who saw the videos from the wedding were delighted and expressed their views in the comments section

Daughter of Ghanaian pastor Stephen Adom Kyei Duah has tied the knot to her lovely sweetheart.

Esther Obeng Darko, affectionately called Ohemaaba, and her partner entered the new year graciously with their lovely marriage on January 4, 2024.

Stephen Adom Kyei Duah's daughter marries her sweetheart. Image source: Oficialcandyman

Source: TikTok

Friends, family, and loved ones attended the event. Some celebrities, including Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah and his wife Maame Serwaa, also graced the occasion.

Videos from the event show the young woman and her husband beaming with smiles as they got married.

A delighted mother, Mama Millicent, who is Stephen Adom Kyei Duah's wife, was seen in a video spraying cash at the young lady's feet as she entered the auditorium for her wedding.

Watch the video below:

Ohemaaba is a staunch member of Stephen Adom Kyei Duah's church. YEN.com.gh cannot confirm if Ohemaaba is the biological daughter of the renowned preacher; however, she is the general manager of Mr Adom Kyei Duah's TV station, Second Chance TV.

As a result, other church members thronged the wedding venue to celebrate the great day with the young woman and her husband.

Watch the video below:

Congratulations pour in for Ohemaaba

Netizens who saw the video of Ohemaaba getting married were proud. Many expressed their heartfelt congratulations in the videos' comments section.

@richlovewosoryie wrote:

"Our mother is a lovely mother indeed."

@mikedyns3480 wrote:

"The way Owoahene was able to recognize OldmanBa was beautiful. This means the angel of Philadelphia got an eye on you bro. Continue your good work bro."

@winnieo6629 wrote:

"I tap this wonderful and beautiful weeding in name of Adom Nyame."

@AkuaBoakyewaa-hq7qe wrote:

"Congratulations to you beautiful sis. You are welcome to our group."

@victoriaampofoawobson7227 wrote:

"So so beautiful. Glory be to Adom Nyame."

@edinahariemo3294 wrote:

"Ohemaaba congratulations oooo."

@SusanaAddobea wrote:

"Waaaw Adom Nyame is involved."

@Lizbitt3emily

3 days ago

Awwwww, Ohemaaba, I'm so happy for you ❤️ 💖 💗

@AfuaAdobea-l9k

3 days ago

Your new home is already blessed my dear..congrats ❤🎉

@FaustinaBedeptey

1 day ago

I tap into her blessings in Jesus name Amen 🙏 🙌

@BoatengDaniel-pg7jj

3 days ago

What a glorious moment!

Adom Nyame yɛda wo ase

@DOROTHYBENEWAA

3 days ago

Source: YEN.com.gh