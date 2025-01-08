Black Sherif, in a social media post, flaunted a newly purchased unregistered customised Jeep Wrangler JK diamond edition

The Kwaku The Traveller hitmaker wore expensive designer outfits as he posed for photos in front of the expensive new vehicle

Checks on the internet indicate that the price of Black Sherif's customised Jeep starts at $59,900 and goes up depending on model

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Award-winning Ghanaian musician and fashion model Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, popularly known as Black Sherif, has added another expensive vehicle to his impressive fleet.

Black Sherif flaunts a brand new customised Jeep Wrangler JK. Photo source: @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

The 2023 BET Best International Flow Award winner, renowned for his flamboyant fashion style and calm demeanour, is one of the few prominent Ghanaian artistes who barely live an extravagant lifestyle on social media.

Despite amassing significant wealth since entering the Ghanaian music scene with his 2021 smash hit single, First Sermon, Black Sherif has portrayed a modest lifestyle and frequently identified himself with most of his fans from the streets.

Black Sherif flaunts customised Jeep Wrangler JK

Black Sherif took to his official social media page to flaunt a new, unregistered, customised diamond edition of the Jeep Wrangler JK he recently purchased.

The musician previously received a Suzuki Jimny Brabus G800 and a miniature Mercedes-AMG G63 as surprise gifts from his management, A-list Management, after he won the Artiste of the Year award in 2023.

In a viral photo, the Kwaku the Traveller hitmaker, who recently lost his cool on stage after being hit in the face with a lighter, looked on the ground as he posed in front of the Jeep Wrangler in an expensive designer outfit.

Per checks on the internet, the customised diamond edition of the Jeep Wrangler JK has a four-inch lift with Rubicon Express front and rear track bars, pro comp dual shock stabilisers, and Rubicon Express shocks.

The vehicle also has a Smittybuilt 9500-pound winch, Bushwacker Wide Pocket Fenders, Nitto Trail Grappler 37-inch tyres, and a 52-inch LED light bar.

The customised diamond edition of the Jeep Wrangler JK starts at $59,900 and goes up depending on the base model used and vehicle availability.

Below is the photo of Black Sherif flaunting his customised Jeep Wrangler JK:

Black Sherif's Jeep Wrangler JK stirs reactions

The photo of Black Sherif posing with his expensive customised diamond edition of the Jeep Wrangler JK triggered massive from fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users.

Barby Banny commented:

"Congratulations, bro, I wish you more money 💰 on your account. I am one of your biggest fans from Nigeria."

Ange Bella said:

"Always looking good."

Nhyiraba Benjamin commented:

"Money is good."

Nana Flokzy said:

"Blacko 🤑🤑🤑."

Alvin Osei Bonsu commented:

"International Blacko."

Black Sherif reacts to Prophet Oja's prophecy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif reacted to Prophect Oja's doom prophecy about the downfall of his music career.

The Rebel Music hitmaker posted the prophet's prophecy and a photo of himself looking uncertain before making light of the issue.

Black Sherif also shared a video of a man quoting an Arabic verse from the Holy Quran's Surah Al-Fatihah as part of his response.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh