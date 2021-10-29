Black Sherif: Burna Boy Does Remix Of Rapper's Second Sermon, Drops Video Online
Young Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif, known in private life has Mohammed Ismail Sherif, has made it big with his Second Sermon.
The 19-year-old's song has landed him a remix with Nigerian artiste and Grammy winner, Burna Boy.
The remix seems to be already been done with Burna Boy releasing an excerpt on Instagram on Friday, October 29, 2021.
In a video shared as part of photos on his Instagram page, Burna Boy is seen sitting in a car with Black Sherif and others.
Delivering some lines from the remix, Burna Boy went like this:
"This is King Kong and Kwaku Frimpong. My money is long so friends dem carry guns. Dem no get no licence. Yiee yiee yiee akoa na asei."
Watch the video below:
