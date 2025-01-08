A Ghanaian food vendor could not contain her joy after John Mahama was officially sworn in as President

The lady was seen in a video indicating that she had reduced the prices of her food, hence urging people to buy from her

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the move by the lady

A Ghanaian food vendor has got people talking about a decision she made regarding her business.

This comes after she opted to sell her food at a reduced price to celebrate John Mahama's return as President of Ghana.

Food vendor reduces the price of Kenkey ball after Mahama gets sworn in. Photo credit: @hajiah_linash/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com,gh on TikTok, showed the lady in a celebratory mood following John Mahama's inauguration.

She announced that she was now selling a ball of Kenkey for GH¢2 to celebrate John Mahama's return as the President of Ghana.

She then called on passersby to patronise the reminder of what was left because the prices of her food had now been reduced.

Mahama to improve healthcare

Meanwhile, President John Dramani Mahama has pledged to improve Ghana's public health system in anticipation of new diseases and pandemics.

Addressing Ghanaians during his inauguration, Mahama said the effects of climate change, particularly in the Arctic Circle, have led to the melting of the snow cap and permafrost, which is releasing ancient viruses and bacteria into the atmosphere, causing diseases.

He noted that globalisation and the ease of moving from one geographical area to another have increased the rate at which diseases spread worldwide.

Several heads of state in Africa attended the inauguration, which was held at the Black Star Square.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians praise the food vendor

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video showered praises on the young lady for her move. Others also urged food vendors to emulate the lady's action.

Lindsay@224 commented:

"How long will u sell it for 2 cedis."

ojoe indicated:"

"See how you are struggling to sell."

Lady Tina_Official reacted:

"Let's all help the president.... let's make a better time Ghana again."

I.CHOSE.CHEDDAR added:

"Someone said u see our problem."

Amasika replied:

"U see our problem."

GRACEY PRINCESS MANY3 1 added:

"God will judge everyone according."

Pastor prophesies about Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a popular Nigerian man of God spoke about what Ghanaians should expect under President John Dramani Mahama's leadership.

Pastor Obinna Michael, while reacting to the outcome of the elections on December 7, 2024, said Ghana and Rwanda would become the shining lights for the rest of the continent.

He said President Mahama would face some initial challenges in his bid to stabilise the economy but would receive divine help to overcome them.

The man of God told Ghanaians that the President would face strong opposition from members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in his attempt to transform the country.

