Efia Odo opened up about her relationship with Kwesi Arthur in an interview at Onua FM, an Accra-based radio station

The pretty actress, musician and socialite told host, Felicia Osei, that she is no longer the biggest fan of Kwesi Arthur and hinted at their relationship turning sour

Efia Odo also revealed that she would have regretted it if she tattooed Kwesi's name on her skin which sparked reactions from social media users

Beautiful Ghanaian socialite now turned musician, Efia Odo, was at the studios of Onua FM on Wednesday, 11th January 2022.

She was interviewed by the host of Onua FM's mid-morning show, Felicia Osei, and she opened up about her relationship with Tema-based rapper Kwesi Arthur.

Efia Odo, for a long time, has been rumoured to have feelings for the rapper but has always argued that she was just a fan. She gave an update about her feelings towards the rapper and she mentioned that she is no longer the biggest fan.

Sometimes it is not a matter of once a fan always a fan. Sometimes some people do certain things and it turns you off. So I was a fan of his. I am still a fan of his music but not the biggest fan. She said.

Efia Odo's comments indicated that her relationship with Kwesi Arthur had turned sour. She added that she would have regretted it if she had tattooed the rapper's name on her skin. Many netizens were of the opinion that, Kwesi, might have broken her heart.

Social Media Users React To Efia Odo's Comments

kingsabell said:

Just a quick reminder that a woman’s loyalty is to her feelings!!!

afialoso commented:

Now we are curious what did the boy do Mr ashawo season nuno son of Jacob no size

akuababy5 wrote:

He didn’t force u to be his fan wa dwaman na 3di wo korrr hor na fiokor ma y3ndwen mtchwww

capturerichnega felt she was brokenhearted:

Everybody go chop breakfast

