Arsenal Identity 2 Premier League Strikers To Replace Alexander Lacazette

Arsenal have set their eyes on two Premier League strikers who they contend would fill Alexander Lacazette's boots at the Emirates

Lacazette look set to leave the north London club, having already entered the final year of his contract with the club

Mikel Arteta is believed to be ready to let go the French striker who has scored 67 goals for the Gunners in 174 appearances

The 30-year-old has barely started a Premier League match this season and all signs point at a possible departure

Arsenal appear to be preparing for life without Alexander Lacazette after entering the market in search of a replacement for the Frenchman.

Mikel Arteta is believed to be ready to let go the French striker who has scored 67 goals for the Gunners in 174 appearances.

Source: Getty Images

Lacazette is already in the final year of his contract with the Gunners and it looks unlikely he will get a renewal from the club.

This is despite the forward playing an influential role at the Emirates, scoring 67 goals in 174 appearances to help the north London club win the FA Cup in 2020 under Mikel Arteta and reach the Europa League final with Unai Emery.

The 30-year-old was not actively involved last season, with his lack of game time extending to the new campaign where he is yet to start a Premier League match.

According to reports, Arteta is now looking to offload him and is ready to sanction his departure.

The Sun claims Arsenal have already identified Everton ace Calvert-Lewin and Aston Villa marksman Watkins as possible replacements for Lacazette.

Calvert-Lewin has enjoyed a stunning rise in the EPL as one of the finest finishers having scored 21 times for the Toffees across competitions last term.

Watkins, on the other hand, thrived in the Championship while turning out for Brentford before moving to Villa where he netted 16 goals during the 2020/21 season.

While Arsenal may agree to let Lacazette leave in January, it is believed Arteta will only sanction the exit if he secures a replacement immediately.

