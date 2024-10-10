Gloria Sarfo reflected on Peace Hyde's strides at the recently held Africa Cinema Summit in Accra

She drove the renowned media executive nearly to tears with her touching words and prayer

A video of the heartfelt moment at the event, which has popped up on social impressed many fans

Ghanaian media executive Peace Hyde and actress Gloria Sarfo were among several influential personalities recruited as speakers for this year's Africa Cinema Summit in Ghana.

Scores of stakeholders across Africa's film industry came to Accra for the three-day event starting on October 7.

Gloria Sarfo makes Peace Hyde emotional at the 2024 Africa Cinema Summit in Accra. Photo source: Instagram/GloriaSarfo, Instagram/PeaceHyde

Source: Instagram

Peace Hyde, the head of digital Media and Partnerships and West African correspondent for Forbes Africa spoke on Day 2 of the event.

Joining a host of other seasoned media executives from Ghana and Nigeria, including Kwame Dadzie and Gifty Owusu-Amoah, the panel focused on the role of the media in telling the African story.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Gloria Sarfo was seen addressing the crowd while the Peace Hyde's panel was still in session.

The actress rallied the audience to commend Peace Hyde for her strides in Ghana and across Africa for over a decade. She said

"Thank you for putting Ghana and Africa out there. We're so proud of you."

Many of the film stars in the audience, including Fella Makafui, were impressed by Gloria Sarfo's gesture toward Peace Hyde.

Gloria Sarfo impresses fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Gloria Sarfo's gesture towards Peace Hyde.

chiomagoodhair said:

"Nothing better than women uplifting other women. Amen to all her prayers 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽"

thejoyfuladenike wrote:

"And the best is yet to come for you!!!!! 👏🏾👏🏾"

realnataliefort noted:

"❤️❤️❤️ So beautiful and heartwarming."

rainbow_mothercare remarked:

"Women supporting women....😍"

ladebug23me added:

"You are so absolutely deserving of this praise."

Fella Makafui speaks after her Netflix announcement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fella Makafui had opened up about her new role with the Netflix TV series Anikulapo.

The YOLO star established that she received the role at the lowest point of her life. The actress's marriage with Medikal ended this year.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh