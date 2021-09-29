The SRC President of the Ghana School of Law, Wonder Victor Kutor, claims 65% of those called to the Gambia Bar are Ghanaians.

Accra - The Students Representative Council (SRC) president of the Ghana School of Law, Wonder Victor Kutor, claims 65 percent of lawyers called to the Gambia Bar are Ghanaians.

According to him, those Ghanaians on the Gambian bar are those who failed the law entrance examinations in Ghana.

He explained, they applied to study in the Gambia and were called to the Gambia Bar after completion.

“To say that students have failed entrance examination is not to say they are bad students. Just check the statistics 65 percent of lawyers call to the Gambia bar this year, are Ghanaians and these are people who failed the entrance exams and went to the Gambia," he said.

In a report filed by 3news.com, Kutor said failing the Law School entrance examination is not an indication that the students do not know what they are about.

He has, therefore, called for an all-inclusive approach in dealing with the causes of the mass law school entrance examination failure in order to be able to deal with the situation properly.

2,034 fail Ghana Law School entrance examination

Two thousand and thirty-four (2,034) Bachelor of Law (LLB) candidates who sat for the 2020/2021 academic year Ghana School of Law Entrance exams failed

Of the 2,824 who sat for the exam, only 790 of them passed representing approximately 28% while the failure represents 72%.

This development contrasts favorable results for the students who wrote the exams last year. In 2020, where 1,045 students out of 2,763 passed the entrance examination.

In 2018, an interlocutory application that was filed to halt entrance exams into the Ghana School of Law (GSL) was dismissed by the Supreme Court.

The ruling gave a go-ahead for the Ghana School of Law entrance exams, which was slated for, Friday, July 27, 2018, to go as planned.

US-based Ghanaian lawyer, Professor Stephen Kweku Asare filed the application to place an injunction on the exams.

