Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere and her sister have moved their beauty salon and clothing brand into a plush building

The serial entrepreneur and her sister launched their new facility over the weekend with top beauty and fashion entrepreneurs in attendance

Some social media users have commented on the trending video of the plush interior on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere, along with her younger sister Maame Gyamfua Yeboah, have officially relocated their beauty and fashion brand to a new, upscale location.

They recently showcased the elegant interior and decor of their new space in a detailed video shared on Instagram.

Serwaa Amihere flaunts the interior of her plush salon on Instagram. Photo credit: @ohmyhair.

Source: Instagram

Serwaa Amihere looked gorgeous in a red bodycon dress, and her sister turned heads with her black ensemble.

The launch event was attended by notable figures, including Nana Aba Anamoah, founder of Women of Valour, as well as other influential female personalities in the industry.

Serwaa Amihere moves her business to a new location

Some social media users have congratulated Serwaa Amihere and her sister for expanding their business. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

oh_my_hairr

"The smiles, the excitement, and the pure pride on their faces as our amazing stylists stepped into the new OMH space for the very first time. It’s more than a salon — it’s home, it’s love, it’s a whole experience."

Baaba Ankrah stated:

"See, well done!! The intentionality in styling this space is so on point. I hope you feel proud each day you step in to work. God bless you💗💗💗."

laurinda.addy

"Lovely 🥰 Where are you located please.?

mukasechic_ stated:

"Love it for you two 😍😍😍. Looooveeee!!! Big Congratulations ❤️❤️."

beyondglam_ghana

"Beautiful you guys well done 😍👏."

akosua_asibuo

"Congratulations 🎉Super proud of you 👯‍♀️😍😍."

simonielafleur

"👏👏👏Big congratulations ladies."

adem_only

"So beautiful !! 😍😍."

kingaki_pongattah

"Winning together 🔥."

detailsbyneyomi

"Beautiful congratulations 🎊 👏 💐."

nanakua_k_jollofqueen stated:

"You did it😍❤️ ."

The Instagram video of Serwaa Amihere's new location is below:

