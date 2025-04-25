Ex-Ghana international midfielder Michael Essien shares a nostalgic photo with Cristiano Ronaldo from their Real Madrid days

The then Chelsea player Essien played 35 games and scored twice during his 2012/13 loan under manager José Mourinho

Cristiano Ronaldo netted 55 goals in 55 games that season, including 34 in La Liga alone, but Madrid lost the title to Barcelona

Ghanaian football legend Michael Essien has sparked nostalgia among football fans after sharing a classic throwback photo with Cristiano Ronaldo from their time together at Real Madrid.

The image, posted on Instagram, quickly caught the attention of fans worldwide, rekindling memories of a season that brought two footballing powerhouses together under the guidance of José Mourinho.

Michael Essien celebrates after scoring during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza at Bernabeu stadium on November 3, 2012 in Madrid, Spain. Image credit: Elisa Estrada/Real Madrid

Source: Getty Images

Brief but memorable stint with Real Madrid

The famous Ghanaian footballer joined Real Madrid on a season-long loan from Chelsea during the 2012/13 campaign, reuniting with Mourinho, who had managed him at Stamford Bridge.

Though his time in the Spanish capital was brief, Essien made a significant impact, earning 35 appearances across all competitions and scoring twice.

Known for his power, versatility, and tactical intelligence, Essien was often used in various roles across midfield and even filled in at full-back when needed.

His professionalism and work ethic earned him the nickname "The Bison," and he quickly became a respected figure in the dressing room.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo (R) runs for the ball with Chelsea's Michael Essien in 2008 UEFA CL final on May 21, 2008. Image credit: AFP PHOTO / Paul Ellis

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo's record-breaking form

Sharing the spotlight that season was Cristiano Ronaldo, who was in unstoppable form, scoring a staggering 55 goals in 55 games across all competitions.

His tally included 34 goals in 33 La Liga matches, underlining his status as one of the most lethal forwards in world football at the time.

Despite Ronaldo's heroics, Real Madrid finished second in La Liga, with Barcelona clinching the title.

The season also saw the team reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, only to be eliminated by Borussia Dortmund in a thrilling tie.

Essien's shared image with Ronaldo is not just a simple memory, it symbolizes a time when both players were at different peaks of their careers, yet shared a mutual respect and camaraderie on and off the pitch.

Essien’s Black Stars career

On the international stage, Essien was a cornerstone of Ghana’s national team, the Black Stars, earning 59 caps and scoring 9 goals between 2002 and 2014.

He featured in two FIFA World Cups (2006 and 2014) and was part of Ghana's golden generation that helped elevate African football on the global stage.

Now retired from professional football, Essien has turned to coaching and currently serves as an assistant coach at Danish club FC Nordsjælland.

He has expressed a strong interest in developing young talent and helping the next generation of players reach their potential.

Fans React to the Throwback Moment

Essien's photo with Ronaldo has resonated deeply with fans, who flooded social media with comments and emojis celebrating the memory.

Many expressed admiration for both players and appreciation for the unique moment in football history when their paths crossed at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

One fan posted:

''The only Ghanaian that has played for the biggest club.... Wow.''

The image serves as a reminder of the powerful bonds formed in football between the Ghanaian and the Portuguese at Real Madrid, with Thomas Partey recently putting up a solid display against the Spanish side.

Camavinga's 2024/25 season over

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Real Madrid's injury update on French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga ahead of Los Blancos' crucial Copa del Rey final against FC Barcelona on Saturday.

The talented player bas been ruled out of action for the rest of the current season after tearing his adductor tendon during the team's win against Getafe last Wednesday.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh