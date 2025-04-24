Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

People

Ghanaian Lady Passes Away in a Serious Accident After Going to the Club to Party: "Life is Short"

by  Jessie Ola-Morris
  • A young Ghanaian lady, Erica, who went to the club to have fun, did not return to her house alive
  • Reports indicate that Erica was involved in a gory accident, which ended up at the hospital, and later, she passed away
  • Netizens who saw videos of the young lady dancing at the club were heartbroken and took to the comments section to express their views

A young Ghanaian lady, identified as Erica, has broken the hearts of many people following her heartbreaking demise.

She is reported to have gone to the club to have fun, but did not return to her house alive. According to online reports, she was involved in a gory car accident, which landed her and the driver in the hospital.

Ghanaian lady parties at the club but passes away later. Image source: Erica
Fortunately, the driver, who was also at the club and reportedly drunk, survived and is receiving treatment, but the young lady could not survive the accident despite efforts by doctors to save her life.

Videos of her last moment at the club have surfaced on social media, breaking the hearts of many of her loved ones. Erica was so excited and danced joyously in the videos.

According to a lady claiming to be her school mother, Erica came to her to hug her before she finally left the club on the fateful night of the accident.

Watch the videos of Erica's last moments below:

Netizens react to Erica's passing

Sorrow has filled the TikTok community following the sad passing of the young lady. Many in the comments section commiserated with the bereaved family.

@Nana Kay wrote:

"What will you tell amokye Erica?"

@Akosua Gyamfua wrote"

"Being an introvert hs really saved me from a lot of things 💔 rip stranger."

@DJ VINASH wrote:

"This generations will not listen to advice anymore waaaa look obibaaaa."

@Yhawmaestro wrote:

"Bro lemme tell you one thing….this world we’re living in ern if you don’t take care…care will take care of you."

@His^Fav^Gal wrote:

"𝚆𝚑𝚎𝚗 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚛𝚘𝚊𝚍 𝚒𝚜 𝚌𝚛𝚊𝚟𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝚋𝚕𝚘𝚘𝚍 𝚖𝚊𝚢 𝚠𝚛 𝚗𝚎𝚟𝚎𝚛 𝚋𝚎 𝚟𝚒𝚌𝚝𝚒𝚖𝚜."

@MC🔥Nii🫂ForeiGner🇬🇭 wrote:

"When you decide to do things on your own without the knowledge of God, you end up losing everything 🙏🙏😭😭😭..you girls on TikTok u really need God."

@Yrn Dangote wrote:

"Sometimes it’s good to live an introvert life outing n clubbing ain’t really necessary fr ngl💔Rip ma."

@Big Dady Tupac wrote:

"She didn’t know it was her last minutes on earth."

@LAST BABY wrote:

"They should live a better life.Imagine she is at home without going out that day."

Yaa sika🌹🌸

Stay away from toooo much partying and unnecessary outings it saves life

fremah89

Is it uniform they are wearing

Better days ahead 🫶🙏🔥

No dress 👗 skirt and top

💙DOLBY 🦋

Untimely death will never be our potion say A BIG AMEN if you believe 🙏🙏rip girl

Source: YEN.com.gh

Jessie Ola-Morris

Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh

