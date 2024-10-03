Hundreds have joined a protest march from Okponglo to the Black Stars Square to demand the release of some 53 anti-galamsey protesters

The protest is to also highlight the ongoing destruction of Ghana's water bodies and forests by illegal miners

The protests are expected to run for three days ending on Saturday, October 5, 2024

Hundreds of protesters have thronged the streets of Accra to demand the release of some 53 anti-galamsey protesters who were arrested in Septmeber.

Today, October 3, 2024, marked the beginning of a three-day protest to highlight the ongoing degradation of the country’s natural resources by illegal miners and the threat it poses to Ghanaian lives.

The demonstration is expected to run until October 5, 2024.

Ghanaian protesters throng the street in march against galamsey.

The protesters began their march at Legon Okponglo and would terminate at the Black Star Square.

Organised under #FreeTheCitizens and #SayNoToGalamsey banners, the protest is expected to draw the president’s attention to ongoing destruction in mining communities and act to address the situation.

GWCL bemoans destruction of Pra River

The various anti-galamsey protests were sparked by a memo from the Ghana Water Company Limited bemoaning the destruction of key rivers in the country.

The management of the Ghana Water Company Limited in the Central Region said it is facing challenges in supplying potable water to Cape Coast, Elmina, and surrounding communities.

The GWCL stated that its challenge stems from the inadequacy of raw water received at the Sekyere Hemang Water Treatment Plant (WTP) due to the activities of illegal miners on the River Pra.

The GWCL, in a press statement issued on Friday, August 30, 2024, stated that the pollution of the River Pra, particularly at the catchment area for abstraction, has greatly affected water intake, reducing it to the barest minimum.

The GWCL explained that about 60 per cent of the catchment capacity is silted, which greatly affects raw water quality.

It has been recording an average turbidity of 14,000 NTU instead of 2000 NTU expected for adequate treatment.

The situation has also affected the output of the plant.

The Company said it can produce only about 7,500m³/day, a quarter of its installed capacity.

It said the situation has caused severe inconvenience to customers and consumers.

Attorney general defends government

YEN.com.gh reported that Godfred Yeboah Dame has defended the government's decision to prosecute anti-galamsey miners.

Despite calls for their release, he said protesters must be punished to serve as a deterrent to others.

He said the protesters had exceeded freedom of expression into conduct described as unconstitutional.

